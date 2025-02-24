© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Buffalo State student charged with social media threat

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST
SUNY Buffalo State University

A 19-year-old Buffalo State University Student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat of mass harm.

Buffalo Police say they arrested Kevin Thompson on a misdemeanor charge of threatening mass harm after social media company Meta flagged a post made over the weekend. Police applied for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order, and executed a search warrant where a shotgun was recovered at Thompson’s home.

An email alerted Buffalo State students, faculty, and staff about the arrest, which happened Sunday.

Thompson faces a maximum of three months in jail on the Class B misdemeanor charge.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner