Buffalo State student charged with social media threat

A 19-year-old Buffalo State University Student has been arrested for allegedly making a threat of mass harm.

Buffalo Police say they arrested Kevin Thompson on a misdemeanor charge of threatening mass harm after social media company Meta flagged a post made over the weekend. Police applied for a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order, and executed a search warrant where a shotgun was recovered at Thompson’s home.

An email alerted Buffalo State students, faculty, and staff about the arrest, which happened Sunday.

Thompson faces a maximum of three months in jail on the Class B misdemeanor charge.