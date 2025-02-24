Amherst firm planning $6.5 million renovation project

The good news for Ivoclar is that business is good.

Make that VERY good.

Ivoclar projects to see a 20 to 35 percent bump in sales in the coming years and that means the company’s Amherst operations center on Pineview Drive will undergo a $6.5 million renovation project to help accommodate Ivoclar’s anticipated growth.

The renovation project will, among other things, serve as a vote of confidence in the Amherst operations by Ivoclar’s Liechtenstein-based parent company and help preserve the 168 employees who work there.

A.J. Baynes, Amherst Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, says Ivoclar’s project is an economic development win not only for Amherst but the region as well.

“160 jobs in this area shouldn't be lost on anyone, it's very important that we keep every job that we have here,” Baynes said. “Trying to grow the Western New York economy is also sometimes playing a little bit of defense and keeping the companies that we have here in business, and you look at a company like Ivoclar that sends their product all over the world, they see that the workforce here in Western New York is worth staying in touch with and that continuing to grow and develop in Western New York is important to them, and an expansion like this in our area is something that should be applauded, and it should be recognized.”

Ivoclar has been in Amherst since 1986. Nearly 90 percent of the dental products it makes go to clients outside of New York State.

Thanks to an incentive package put together by the Amherst Industrial Development Agency, Ivoclar opted to do the renovations in Amherst as opposed to other locations it has globally.

“It's high-tech manufacturing, it's specialized. So, the people that are working there have a specialty skill, the fact that they see the benefits of being in Western New York, and the workforce that we have is a tremendous benefit to their company, and we're excited about it. Anytime you hear of a company expanding and staying committed to Western New York, it's a big deal,” Baynes said.

Work will start later this winter and should be completed by early next year.