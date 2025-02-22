Ryan secures endorsement from Erie County Dem. Committee for Buffalo Mayor

In a crowded field of candidates, State Senator Sean Ryan has officially come away with the Erie County Democratic Committee’s endorsement for mayor of Buffalo.

According to Party Chair Jeremy Zellner, Ryan "won an overwhelming amount of support" among committee members, and no one objected to his nomination in the final phase of the process. Others had found issue with initial communication that called it unanimous.

At the event, Ryan focused on his campaign’s message of optimism.

"We're building a movement to break the status quo. Now is the time for meaningful change in the City of Buffalo, now is the time to turn the page," Ryan said. "I've got a plan to get it done with Democrats united working for a better Buffalo, and given what's going on in Washington, DC, it's more important than ever for Democrats to stick together."

Ryan has represented parts of Buffalo and surrounding communities in Albany since 2011. First in the Assembly, then as a member of the State Senate beginning in 2021.

"Buffalo is a great city, we have so much to be proud of," Ryan told the crowd at the endorsement event. "We have incredible people, we have amazing natural resources, beautiful architecture, thriving cultural scene. But beneath the surface we know the cracks are starting to show, we need to be honest the challenges we face as a city."

Ryan then begin to call onto some of those challenges. Including the city's American Rescue Plan fumbles, looming fiscal crisis, small business support, and housing situation.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, who participated in all three party mayoral events, told WIVB he will continue his campaign for the June 24 primary despite Ryan's endorsement. University District Councilman Rasheed Wyatt also indicated at the last forum he would remain in the race whether or not he receives the endorsement. Former Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield also talked about a willingness to continue in the race.

The committee also announced three other endorsements at the event. Incumbent Judge James Bargnesi and attorney Jessica Kulpit were endorsed for county court, while incumbent Judge Brenda Freedman was endorsed for family court.

The primary is set for June 24.