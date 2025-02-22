Congressman Tim Kennedy vows to combat President Trump’s “wrongful termination” of federal employees

Congressman Tim Kennedy is joining multiple federal labor unions to combat President Trump’s effort to what he calls the “wrongful termination” of federal employees.

“I spoke to a number of individuals and now former employees, those that were terminated wrongfully. Gutted because they were on probation, some of them with exemplary service records, providing the work for our veterans, providing the work for our seniors in the community, providing the work to keep our nation safe or our water clean.”

The President does have the right to terminate federal employees for performance-based reasons, but Kennedy claims many of the employees fired have “exemplary” ratings.

“In many cases, they're being lied to and being told that it's for poor performance when they have their own documentation to show that it wasn't just great, it wasn't just excellent, it was exemplary. But yet, they're losing their job because an unelected billionaire wants to give himself and others a tax cut.”

A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration can for now continue with the mass firing of federal employees, the judge claiming they have no jurisdiction over the matter. Instead ruling unions have to bring their challenge before the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), which adjudicates labor relations within the federal bureaucracy, rather than a district court.