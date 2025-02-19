Former Underground Railroad site lives on.

Standing at 511 Michigan Avenue in downtown Buffalo stands a nearly 200-year-old church. Rachel Henderson the Vice President for the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition told WBFO that it’s remarkable the church is still standing.

“The fact that it's still standing and the fact that my father [Bishop William Henderson] [and] Lily Wally Upshaw, in the same spirit, have fought to preserve this place. I mean, it's remarkable. You know, there are times when the roof was falling in, the walls was collapsing in as we were stabilizing the structure so to see it come to fruition now, of what it is. You know, many thanks to, you know, state funds and grants and federal funds that we're able to make this happen.”

The significance of the building goes beyond the congregation. The church was also a former underground railroad site, serving as a symbol of hope and a place of refuge for African American slaves seeking freedom. Reverend Samuel Davis, served as a “station master,” meaning messages were sent to him when freedom seekers were on there way to the church.

“The church primarily, was always a place of worship, and it was, secondly, a place of sanctuary. And not only for people who lived in Buffalo New York as African Americans, but also people who were freedom seekers, so those who were running away from plantations on the south. They came here and they found community, they found safety, they found they found a better lifestyle. They found freedom,” said Henderson.

Henderson mentions the church being located in Buffalo proved to be a significant factor in freedom seekers wanting to travel to the church.

“Buffalo I mentioned was one of the most remote places in New York because even in New York City, we still have the slave trade market going on. And just think, just even think to maybe settle there as someone who was a fugitive, quote on quote. That was a scary idea. So coming all the way west to Buffalo, and knowing Canada was the promised land, that was essentially the goal, because even the North during the future Slave Act was not safe. There were bounty hunters that were coming here with maybe somewhat of a description, and sometimes a general description, and would take anyone who fit that. And I know we still hear that right, and we still are fighting for reforms based on that.”

The church is poised for additional renovations over the next few years, including building an annex for the church, as well as having an exhibit in the basement of the church.

