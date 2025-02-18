Historic East Buffalo greenhouse secures funding for improvements

Major renovations at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park are one step closer to reality.

The park’s historic greenhouse, built in 1909, is getting the final $1.5 million needed for its $8 million renovation goal, with $6.5 million previously secured from Empire State Development.

The renovated greenhouse will be a valuable educational asset for East Buffalo, and all of the city, once completed, New York State Senator April Baskin said.

“We'll now see the residents from all over this particular area in this community, be able to come and learn, be able to send their children to learn about flowers and horticulture," she said. "I hear that there's plans maybe in the future for a classroom, maybe. Wouldn't that be great? I would love, I would love for there to be an institution of education where we can expand people's opportunities and grow their knowledge.”

The greenhouse improvements are also a massive boon for the Buffalo Olmstead Parkway Conservancy's horticulture team, which uses the space as a home location, BOPC Executive Director Katie Stephenson, said. Seeing other people recognize the space's importance inspires a feeling of pride, she said.

"That crew does such an amazing job, and they are so used to doing a lot with incredibly limited resources," Stephenson said. "I know that they're incredibly proud, as am I, that others have seen potential in this amazing space."

Phase One begins later this year. It will focus on HVAC, radiator and watering system upgrades, plus woodwork and window restorations.