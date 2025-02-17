“Unofficial” strike led by guards at Collins Correctional Facility

Last week's incident at Collins Correctional Facility where a prisoner was found with two cell phones and led to a four-day-long lockdown of the medium-security prison in southern Erie County became the tipping point for many who work at the facility.

To put it mildly, corrections officers and staff are concerned about a shortage of co-workers and overall conditions. They fear another, more violent action could be near unless staffing, security, and other key issues are addressed.

And, right now those on strike feel their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

Anonymous Guard: It's outrageous the way the officers are treated.

Jim Fink: Are you afraid for the well-being of your coworkers?

Anonymous Guard: Yes, I am.

Jim Fink: From 1-10 How would you rate your fear?

Anonymous Guard: More than a 10.

That’s why more than 50 officers huddled together on Feb. 17 - just across from Collins Correctional Facility - where they were warmed by wooden pallet-fueled fires and donated pizza and coffee, just to make their point.

Passing cars and trucks beeped their horns in support.

Officially, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said the strike was not sanctioned.

Officers hope that Gov. Kathy Hochul will notice and sit down to discuss their concerns.

“Something even worse is going to happen, and the blood is on the Governor,” Anonymous Guard.

For now, the protest continues, and the guards hope their voices will be heard.