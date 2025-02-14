State Senator Ryan pushes for new housing program to help seniors age in place

The issue of housing affordability is a key one, not only in Buffalo but across New York State. It’s s especially true with senior citizens, some of whom fall within the low-income bracket, and are faced with rising home ownership costs.

State Sen. Sean Ryan is seeking $320 million in this year’s state budget for four programs that address affordability -- but the centerpiece is what he calls the “A-Plus” program that will allocate $100 million - or just about one-third of the $320 million in state funds – to low-income seniors.

In some cases, they may be eligible for up to $150,000 in either grants or loans to finance repairs and other home costs. Seniors would be required to pay between 10 percent and 20 percent of the overall costs.

Ryan calls the impact – important.

“We're going to be reaching people who have already provided stability to their neighborhoods. These are people who have lived there for decades. They’re the foundations, they're the bedrock of their neighborhoods, and they're getting older. Their houses are deteriorating. They're on fixed incomes. We have to make sure we have a program to address that. We want them to stay in their homes, stay in their neighborhoods, stay in their churches, and stay in their social circles,” Ryan said.

Former Masten District Councilman and current CAO of WNY senior executive Ulysees Wingo, says the benefits go beyond dollars and cents.

“Building this community, our elders deserve the ability to age in place with dignity,” Wingo said.

The A-Plus program targets several upstate cities beginning with Buffalo. It comes against the backdrop of Buffalo seeing a decade-long 42 percent rise in seniors - those above the age of 65 - still living in the city.

Aging-in-place is a critical issue according to Ryan.

“The affordability crisis isn't a problem we can solve with $90 million, and it's not a problem we can solve in one year,” Ryan said.

The senator says he will be pushing hard for the A-Plus funding as state lawmakers continue to work on this year’s budget.