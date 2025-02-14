© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Rochester investors buy Delaware Avenue building

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:35 PM EST
187 Delaware Avenue
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
187 Delaware Avenue

A vacant Delaware Avenue building - located in the heart of downtown Buffalo - has been acquired by a Rochester investment group.

According to documents filed late Feb 13. in the Erie County Clerk’s office, investors Fortwentie Realty LLC paid $600,000 for the two-story building at 187 Delaware Avenue. Fortwentie is working on redevelopment plans for the circa 1917-era building.

Howard Hanna Commercial Real Estate Agent Emily Cornwell said the building attracted interest from a variety of potential buyers. The building had been owned by local investors AQ Khan LLC.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsBuffalo Real Estate Market
Jim Fink
See stories by Jim Fink