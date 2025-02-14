Rochester investors buy Delaware Avenue building

A vacant Delaware Avenue building - located in the heart of downtown Buffalo - has been acquired by a Rochester investment group.

According to documents filed late Feb 13. in the Erie County Clerk’s office, investors Fortwentie Realty LLC paid $600,000 for the two-story building at 187 Delaware Avenue. Fortwentie is working on redevelopment plans for the circa 1917-era building.

Howard Hanna Commercial Real Estate Agent Emily Cornwell said the building attracted interest from a variety of potential buyers. The building had been owned by local investors AQ Khan LLC.