© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Grand Island Hyundai dealership sold to Niagara Falls interests

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:45 PM EST
Maguire Hyundai on Grand Island
Maguire Hyundai
Maguire Hyundai on Grand Island

In a change within the region's auto dealership landscape, the Maguire Auto Group has sold its Grand Island Hyundai dealership to an affiliate of Niagara Falls-based Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Group.

With the deal, the Alvin Road dealership has rebranded Niagara Hyundai and also sets the stage of Cecconi to build a new Niagara Falls outlet for the Hyundai line of vehicles. No development timeline has been set for the new Niagara Falls dealership.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the deal, Cecconi’s Niagara Hyundai will lease and operate the Alvin Road dealership while retaining the existing Maguire employees connected to the auto sales outlet. Maguire will continue to own the real estate including the building.

The Ithaca-headquartered Maguire acquired a trio of former Fuccillo Automotive Group dealerships - all on Grand Island - in 2022. Maguire still owns and operates a Toyota and Chevrolet dealership on Grand Island.

Fuccilllo opened the Grand Island Hyundai dealership in 2008.

Hyundai is sold at four area dealerships and last year sold 3,768 vehicles in the region, according to Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealership Association statistics.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Jim Fink
See stories by Jim Fink