Grand Island Hyundai dealership sold to Niagara Falls interests

In a change within the region's auto dealership landscape, the Maguire Auto Group has sold its Grand Island Hyundai dealership to an affiliate of Niagara Falls-based Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Group.

With the deal, the Alvin Road dealership has rebranded Niagara Hyundai and also sets the stage of Cecconi to build a new Niagara Falls outlet for the Hyundai line of vehicles. No development timeline has been set for the new Niagara Falls dealership.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the deal, Cecconi’s Niagara Hyundai will lease and operate the Alvin Road dealership while retaining the existing Maguire employees connected to the auto sales outlet. Maguire will continue to own the real estate including the building.

The Ithaca-headquartered Maguire acquired a trio of former Fuccillo Automotive Group dealerships - all on Grand Island - in 2022. Maguire still owns and operates a Toyota and Chevrolet dealership on Grand Island.

Fuccilllo opened the Grand Island Hyundai dealership in 2008.

Hyundai is sold at four area dealerships and last year sold 3,768 vehicles in the region, according to Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealership Association statistics.