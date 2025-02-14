Diocese officially closes on Christ the King deal

Almost four months after it went up for auction, the World Mission Society Church of God has purchased the sprawling and picturesque Christ the King Seminary campus from the Diocese of Buffalo.

The World Mission, a non-denominational Christian-based organization, paid $4.2 million for the 117-acre Knox Road property in East Aurora. World Mission provided an initial $3.8 million stalking horse bid in the Oct. 28, 2024 auction but then raised its bid to $4.2 million.

The deal closed Feb. 14, according to documents filed Feb. 14 in the Erie County Clerk's Office and confirmed by Joseph Martone, Diocese spokesman to WBFO’s Jim Fink.

World Mission expects to use the Christ the King property as a religious center and retreat.

Christ the King Seminary was closed in 2020. It opened the East Aurora campus in 1974 but its roots date back to 1857 at St. Bonaventure University.

Proceeds from the sale are expected to help the Diocese make payments in various sexual abuse cases still pending.