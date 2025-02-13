Valentine’s Day sales a sweet deal for local candy retailers

Business is good for the venerable Watson’s Candies, according to company president Whitney Beecher.

Make that very good.

Both walk-in and online sales are up this year, although Beecher said it is still too early to calculate.

“We've been around almost 80 years. We've got the fourth generation in the house now. I think it's just something that's special to people that they've been doing all along. So, I'm always happy with our Valentine's Days, but some are better than others, and it largely depends on where it falls in the week. If we have a blizzard on the 12th or 13th, which has happened in the past, that can be game-changing. But right now, everything's going in our favor,” Beecher said.

Watson’s busy Valentine’s Day sales falls in line with what the National Retail Federation is projecting.

The NRF estimates that more than $2.2 billion in candy sales will take place this week. That translates to more than 58 million pounds of candy being bought.

And here’s another shocker —not really— men outspend women by almost a 2-to-1 ratio.

Beecher agrees with those NRF stats…

“On the 13th and 14th, it's more men, probably, I mean more men than those who are shopping earlier. Our demographic is typically more women, but on the 13th and 14th, we see a lot of men coming in,” Beecher said.

And nationally while “conversation hearts” and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are top-selling, in Buffalo it’s all about sponge candy - milk, dark, and orange flavors in that order, Beecher said.

But, this week alone, Watson’s will also sell more than 20,000 personalized chocolate hearts.

“Sponge candy is always our top seller, but this holiday, we also sell almost close to 20,000 hearts that we personalize with people's names on them. So that would be the next biggest seller. And then we have a ton of great little gift items that are great for teachers and neighbors and whatnot. So, all different price points all different kinds of gift ideas. Some are cutesier, some are more romantic. Just depends, but the sponge and the personalized hearts are really our two biggest sellers,” Beecher said.

So, if you haven’t already, there’s still time to buy that Valentine’s Day candy…