Local football fans watched Super Bowl 59, but not as many as last year

A combination of still lingering angst that the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in last month’s AFC championship game was one factor that may have led to a decline in those watching the Feb. 9 Super Bowl.

Broadcast by the Fox Network - and other streaming services - the game aired on WUTV (Channel 29) and drew a 37.2 rating, according to just-released Nielsen Ratings Co. stats, and had a 64.4 share of all TV viewers between 6:30 pm. And 10:30 p.m. Last year’s Superbowl Nielsen had a 49.5 share.

Each Nielsen rating point equals around 6,370 households.

That means around 236,000 homes in Erie and Niagara counties were tuned into the game. The two counties combined have more than 500,000 households. The game’s coverage peaked just after halftime with a 38.8 Nielsen rating. Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show drew a 36.6 Nielsen rating on WUTV.