Niagara County gives warm welcome to Saint-Gobain expansion

A handsome incentive package coupled with an aggressive approach by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency were key swing factors that led to Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc. moving forward with a $41.5 million expansion of its Town of Niagara operations.

That’s the word from Saint-Gobain project director Chris Ciccarelli, who met on Feb. 12 with the NCIDA directors.

The Town of Niagara was selected over several other sites including ones in Ohio.

“There's a couple of factors. I can't really go into too much of the detail, but we have an operation there already, and the Niagara County IDA was very, very helpful. Incentives played a big part in it,” Ciccarelli said.

In the first phase of the expansion an existing 350,000-square-foot Walmore Road plant - once operated by Bell Aerospace - will be demolished to make way for a 125,000-square-foot plant. Future expansions are also in the works for the site, Ciccarelli said.

The work will start later this year, and the new plant should be operational by early 2028.