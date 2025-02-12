© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

Niagara County gives warm welcome to Saint-Gobain expansion

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:31 PM EST
A look at the Saint-Gobain Walmore Road site in Niagara Falls, slated for expansion
Jim Fink
/
WBFO News
A look at the Saint-Gobain Walmore Road site in Niagara Falls, slated for expansion

A handsome incentive package coupled with an aggressive approach by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency were key swing factors that led to Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc. moving forward with a $41.5 million expansion of its Town of Niagara operations.

That’s the word from Saint-Gobain project director Chris Ciccarelli, who met on Feb. 12 with the NCIDA directors.

The Town of Niagara was selected over several other sites including ones in Ohio.

“There's a couple of factors. I can't really go into too much of the detail, but we have an operation there already, and the Niagara County IDA was very, very helpful. Incentives played a big part in it,” Ciccarelli said.

In the first phase of the expansion an existing 350,000-square-foot Walmore Road plant - once operated by Bell Aerospace - will be demolished to make way for a 125,000-square-foot plant. Future expansions are also in the works for the site, Ciccarelli said.

The work will start later this year, and the new plant should be operational by early 2028.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsSaint-GobainNiagara County IDATown of Niagara
Jim Fink
See stories by Jim Fink