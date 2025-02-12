Erie County crews well stocked with salt and snow to plow

It’s February and the region is in the gripe of winter. With a snow and ice event, that began on February 12 and may last later into the week, the Erie County road crews are ready.

To Bill Geary, 30 for 30 takes on a different meaning as county public works commissioner. Geary has 30 trucks hitting 30 routes, with each truck dropping between 200-250 pounds of salt per lane mile. That is standard procedure.

Yes, there is been a shortage of road salt reported by some towns and municipalities. But Erie County is in good shape.

"We're hovering around 40 percent total of the 15,000 usually we can have between all 15 or all 10 [salt storage] locations. We still have more salt coming in from some of the emergency deliveries we did with the New York State OGS bid that's coming in from Albany," said Geary. "And then we also did a county bid that has salt coming in from Compass Minerals to the Port of Buffalo. So I'm pretty confident we have enough salt already at our locations to get through whatever is thrown at us in the next 24 hours."

Erie County crews plow on average, 600 miles of road per storm. They use, collectively, about 600 tons of salt per storm. This one is no different.

"We've been running since basically January 1, 24-hour operations with, almost I think, up near 48 days with some sort of measurable snowfall or some salting operation," the commissioner said. "So our shifts usually through the winter months, from December 1 to April 1 is usually our guideline."

The catch is for the potential of an ice build up on the roads. That is a weather wild card.

"In heavy snow periods we try to double up on some of our four-lane routes that we have, or five-lane routes like Maple and Abbott roads and Ridge Road in West Seneca Seneca, just being a few," said Geary. "But typically tonight, we'll run the full complement to hit all our all our runs, and it's going to be a tricky night."

Crews remain on the roads and will be out on the roads all weekend long.