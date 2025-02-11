© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New look coming for South Park Avenue pizzeria

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published February 11, 2025 at 4:48 PM EST
Carbone's Pizza as it stands today
1 of 2  — Carbones before.jpg
Carbone's Pizza as it stands today
Jim Fink / WBFO News
Renderings of the planned expansion for Carbone's Pizza
2 of 2  — IMG_3024.jpg
Renderings of the planned expansion for Carbone's Pizza
Carbone's Pizza

South Buffalo mainstay Carbone’s Pizza is planning a 3-million-dollar expansion around its existing building. It will add a larger kitchen, more seating, and a patio space. Carbone’s will remain open throughout the development process, which still needs to be approved by the Buffalo Planning and Zoning boards. Michael Berger with Sutton Architects says the project could take up to a year to complete.

“We really wanted to take a look at, from a material standpoint bringing some new look, some new energy, to this location. It's obviously going to be a big undertaking for them, and the brand-new look for their establishment,” Berger said. “We really wanted to show that their commitment to the area, their commitment to being a quality business that going to be around for a long time, and by putting up a big new building, that's going to show you know that that commitment is real for them.”

Construction will put Carbone’s into a takeout wing, while the existing building will be demolished.
Local WBFO News
Jim Fink
See stories by Jim Fink