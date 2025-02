The Amherst Police Department has announced that 29-year-old Leah Bellitto has been found dead in the water near Dodge Road. A citizen alerted police they discovered her at approximately 9:55 am. The cause and manner of death are currently under investigation. At this time, there are no signs of foul play and there is no apparent danger to the public. Bellitto was reported missing on February 8th at approximately 9:30 pm.