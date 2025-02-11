Iconic Buffalo candy store up for sale

A piece of Buffalo history has gone on the market and is already attracting lots of interest from potential buyers.

Parkside Candy Shoppe, a legacy Buffalo retailer and manufacturer, has put its University District headquarters and icon shop on the market with a $3.3 million asking price.

And, given its history along with the prime location of the 19,000-square-foot complex at 3208 Main Street, interest is running high, said broker Alan Hastings from Hunt Commercial Real Estate, who is handling the listing.

Parkside Owner Philip Buffamonte, who bought the business in 1981, is retiring but wants the company’s candy legacy to continue with whomever buys the real estate and business.

“That is paramount,” Hastings told WBFO’s Jim Fink.

Parkside Candy opened in 1919 at the corner of Main and Oakwood Streets near Sisters of Charity Hospital. It moved to its present site at Main Street and Winspear Avenue in 1927.

The deal includes the main retail site and soda fountain along with the manufacturing center and two apartments.

Parkside is best known for its sponge candy and other candy and chocolate items.