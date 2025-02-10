© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New Jersey investors buy Hamburg office building

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:47 PM EST
Gateway Office Building at 3556 Lake Shore Road in Blasdell, New York.

The Gateway Office Building and the 25 acres of prime Lake Erie waterfront land that comes with it has been acquired by a New Jersey-based investment group and the deal could kickstart a proposed $30 million development on the property.

3556 Lakeshore Boulevard Development LLC paid $4 million for the Gateway complex - built in 1960 as the local Bethlehem Steel Corp. headquarters. The property had been owned by R&P Oak Hill LLC and had been brokered by CBRE Upstate New York’s Lida Eberz.

Plans already under review by the Town of Hamburg call for the anchor, seven-story, 164,025-square-foot building to have a mixed-use future with its three office tenants - Nussbaumer & Clarke, RP Oak Hill Building Corp. and Gibraltar Industries Inc. remaining while a mix of at least 35 hotel rooms and apartments along with a sports bar and event center being developed.

In a later phase, some 16 five-story buildings - all with multi-level townhomes - are planned.
Jim Fink
