Josh Allen wins NFL’s MVP Award

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, making him the 3rd player in franchise history to win the award. Allen beat out 1st team all pro quarterback Lamar Jackson for the award gaining 27 first place votes to Jackson’s 23 first place votes, which is the smallest difference since 2003.

Allen also won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to the NFL player who demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field. He is the first Bill’s player to win the award, which started in 2014.

