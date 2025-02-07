© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Josh Allen wins NFL’s MVP Award

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris
Published February 7, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, making him the 3rd player in franchise history to win the award. Allen beat out 1st team all pro quarterback Lamar Jackson for the award gaining 27 first place votes to Jackson’s 23 first place votes, which is the smallest difference since 2003.

Allen also won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to the NFL player who demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field. He is the first Bill’s player to win the award, which started in 2014.

For more in depth analysis click here to listen to “The Scoreboard”.
Local WBFO SportsBuffalo Bills
Jamal Harris
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the WBFO news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
