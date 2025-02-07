Crisis Response Fund raising funds to cover local refugee resettlement

On Friday, The Refugee Partnership of Western New York announced it would launch a Crisis Response Fund to cover the costs that were previously covered through the U.S. Department of State for 731 local refugees.

The State department previously covered costs for the first 90 days of resettlement, including housing, food, case management, school enrollment, job placement and other support provided through resettlement agencies. A stop work order issued by the Trump administration has stopped that funding.

The Refugee Partnership is seeking $1.5 million in funding to help support those 731 refugees who arrived in the last three months. Already, a total of $350,000 has been donated by the Western New York Foundation, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, M&T Bank, and the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York.

The Refugee Partnership includes five agencies: Catholic Charities of Buffalo, the International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Services, Journey's End Refugee Services and Jewish Family Services of Western New York, which support those hundreds of refugees.