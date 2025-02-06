Jamestown flight school now nationally distinguished

Great Lakes Flight Center in Jamestown is being recognized as a Distinguished Flight School for the 2025 Flight Training Experience Awards by The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

The title serves as recognition for the training center's notable standards in flight training. The Flight Training Experience Awards was created by the AOPA, the world’s largest aviation association, to highlight the industry's best in aviation training.

This year's awards were taken from students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their training experience through an "AOPA online customer feedback process," according to a Great Lakes Flight Center press release.