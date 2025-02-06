© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jamestown flight school now nationally distinguished

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:51 PM EST
A quartet of single-engine planes lines the airstrip tarmac in front of multiple small plane hangars.
Dave Hinz / Great Lakes Flight Center

Great Lakes Flight Center in Jamestown is being recognized as a Distinguished Flight School for the 2025 Flight Training Experience Awards by The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

The title serves as recognition for the training center's notable standards in flight training. The Flight Training Experience Awards was created by the AOPA, the world’s largest aviation association, to highlight the industry's best in aviation training.

This year's awards were taken from students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their training experience through an "AOPA online customer feedback process," according to a Great Lakes Flight Center press release.
Tags
Local WBFO News