New name and renovations planned for former Highmark HQ

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published February 5, 2025 at 4:12 PM EST
The newly branded "Genesee Tower" located at 257 Genesee Street in downtown Buffalo is all but vacant. It previously housed large amounts of office space for organizations such as Highmark and Buffalo Niagara Partnership before their relocations.
Orion Office REIT
The newly branded "Genesee Tower" located at 257 Genesee Street in downtown Buffalo is all but vacant. It previously housed large amounts of office space for organizations such as Highmark and Buffalo Niagara Partnership before their relocations.

The former downtown home of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York, and other companies, is getting a multi-million dollar facelift.

Now to be called Genesee Tower, owners Orion Office REIT are aiming to bring life back into the eight-story building that is all but vacant following major relocations.

And, despite a 16.5 percent vacancy rate for commercial office space in Buffalo, Orion Vice President Kieran McGee is confident the renovations and new brand will go a long way to filling the Genesee Tower.

"We expect that to lead to leasing activity and new occupants coming into the building, and hopefully eventually many, many tenants coming into the building over a period of the next couple of years," said McGee.

Opened in 2007, the building has had five owners, and until last year, was 100 percent leased. Among its amenities include its location just behind Buffalo City Hall and an adjoining 1,500-space parking ramp.

Renovations will start this fall.

Jim Fink
