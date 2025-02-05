Know your rights: When ICE knocks on your door

Recent priority changes at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office or ICE has resulted in more aggressive and public practices by agents. Attorney Julie Kruger owner of Kruger Immigration Law Firm mentions it is important to know your rights.

“You don't have to open the door or let officers into your home unless they have a valid search warrant signed by a judge. A lot of times when ICE officers are coming to someone's home, they don't actually have a valid search warrant signed by a judge. They oftentimes have an ICE deportation warrant. And that's not the same as a search warrant. If you look at the document, it will be signed by a supervisory officer of ICE and not by a judge. So if that's the only document they have, they can't legally come inside unless that person allows them to come inside.”

If they do enter your place of residence Kruger mentions you are not required to answer their questions.

“So if you have allowed them to come inside your home, you do still have the right to remain silent. You don't have to answer questions. If you're asked, where you were born or how you enter the United States, you could remain silent. You can also refuse to show identity documents. You do also still have the right to speak to an attorney. You can refuse to sign any paperwork until you have the opportunity to speak to a lawyer.

Kruger recommends that people unsure about their legal situation, to contact a lawyer.