Anti-Trump protestors take to Niagara Square

They came from Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

They came from the East Side.

They came from the suburbs.

An estimated 80 people spent most of the February 5th afternoon circling Niagara Square protesting President Trump and his policies and political stances.

They came out of frustration.

They came out of anger.

They came out of fear.

They came, just ask Teddy, a protestor in attendance “If you really look into the legislation, there's some very concerning things happening, and we want people to think critically about the pros and cons of everything that Trump signs into office and the people he assigns into positions of power,” Teddy said.

Last week, just a handful of people showed up at an earlier protest. This week, more than 80 came. Next week, more expected.

Crystal. Another protester explains: ‘It says to everybody it doesn't matter what the age is, it's the matter of actually wanting to do the research. You know, if you are someone who is older and you stick to your ways and don't try to learn, then you're not going to be out here fighting. If you're a young person who's ignorant, you're not going to be out here. But if you go out there, it doesn't matter the age, it's the willingness to be able to do the research and know what's going on in the world and know how it affects you and speak up when you have a problem with it,” Crystal said.

They were spurred on as part of a National Day of Action called 50-50-1, as in 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

Expect more protesters, Organizers say.