Activists demand change for neglected historic buildings

Local political figures and activist groups are taking a stand for the preservation of two historic Buffalo buildings.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski and Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera are among those calling for owner accountability over neglect of The Buckingham and the Red Jacket Building.

The two buildings are in such disrepair that residents had to vacate a few years ago because of issues like the doors not locking and heat not working, said Jonathan White, an area resident and member of Allentown Association's Housing and Historic Preservation Committee.

“These buildings have been left to rot. We as a community have to stand up and say, not only do we want to save this building because the building is important," he said. "We need to say, as a community, ‘We unite behind all of our citizens to make sure that we make sure everyone has clean, safe, affordable housing for their families.’ ”

Any decision on disciplinary action will have to be made by a judge in housing court, with a tentative date in June, Preservation Buffalo-Niagara Executive Director Bernice Radle said.