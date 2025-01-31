© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Activists demand change for neglected historic buildings

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:05 PM EST
A man in brown leather jacket and blue sweater talks into a set of microphones, while other men and women stand on either side and behind him, all in front of a vacant, boarded building.
Alex Simone/WBFO-NPR
Allentown Association member Jonathan White, second-from left in front row, talks about what he sees as the need to overhaul dilapidated historic building The Buckingham.

Local political figures and activist groups are taking a stand for the preservation of two historic Buffalo buildings.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski and Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera are among those calling for owner accountability over neglect of The Buckingham and the Red Jacket Building.

The two buildings are in such disrepair that residents had to vacate a few years ago because of issues like the doors not locking and heat not working, said Jonathan White, an area resident and member of Allentown Association's Housing and Historic Preservation Committee.

“These buildings have been left to rot. We as a community have to stand up and say, not only do we want to save this building because the building is important," he said. "We need to say, as a community, ‘We unite behind all of our citizens to make sure that we make sure everyone has clean, safe, affordable housing for their families.’ ”

Any decision on disciplinary action will have to be made by a judge in housing court, with a tentative date in June, Preservation Buffalo-Niagara Executive Director Bernice Radle said.
Local WBFO News
Alex Simone
