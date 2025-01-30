Buffalo Auto Show 2025 kicks off at convention center

The Buffalo Auto Show begins today, as car manufacturers from around the world bring in their latest offerings to the downtown convention center, giving Western New Yorkers a chance to see everything for themselves. WBFO got a behind the scenes look from one carmaker, who is balancing the old — with the new.

Combining technology with versatility and choice is the way Ford Motor Company Regional Manager Dan Balestrieri see’s things with what his company is pumping out of Dearborn. Not just keeping legendary names like Mustang, Bronco, and F-series trucks alive, but still giving consumers choice – a big part of their strategy.

“We have the best lineup of gas. We have the great lineup in EV and we have a fantastic hybrid lineup," Balestrieri said. "In fact, we have the Maverick hybrid here, which is a truck hybrid that gets over 40 miles per gallon, and it's just incredibly versatile. Or the F-150 hybrid that can power your house during a power outage, in case something like that is ever needed”

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-01-30 100757.png The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted in the 2021 model year, and recently outsold the gas Mustang. Ryan Zunner / WBFO 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-01-30 100821.png The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted in the 2021 model year, and recently outsold the gas Mustang. Ryan Zunner / WBFO

Ford is also bringing out their Mustang Mach-E, E for electric. They still make a gas Mustang with the famed 5-liter V8 engine, but having that choice Balestrieri said is key.

“That Mustang name has so much weight with it, so much legacy with the Ford family and the Ford Motor Company that we were very careful before putting that Mustang emblem on any vehicle, it better be a Mustang first," he said. "So this is, without a doubt, a Mustang first, and then it's an electric SUV that will put you back into your seat zero to 60, in under three and a half seconds. The capabilities, the look of this vehicle, is really great, too. And then when you get inside the technology for user interface, safety functionality."

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-01-30 101618.png 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-01-30 101548.png 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-01-30 101520.png

American motorists are catching on too. Last year, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E’s actually outsold gas Mustangs by over 6,000 according to Kelley Blue Book. And while other manufacturers like GM and Dodge have abandoned their “pony car” lines in the Camaro and Challenger, Ford remains committed.

"We're going to continue to invest dollars and resources into keeping this car at the top of that segment, even if others are leaving," Balestrieri said. "The Ford Mustang has been around for 60 years, and it's going to remain part of our lineup.”

Would-be customers always have tons of questions when they’re looking to buy a vehicle, and it can vary based on region. Around Buffalo, a fair question might be, how well does it tailgate?

"You can see they're hosting a tailgate and it's powered by the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid truck. You're going to be getting over 20 to 25 miles per gallon, and you get all the capability of that hybrid engine that works on battery and gas and then gives this ability to power off the grid," Ford's regional manager said, pointing out an exhibit the company has set up that showcases its tailgating and camping potential. "You're talking televisions, they have an electric grill. They can plug in cell phones, you can plug in a generator, you can plug in a lot of things to power your tailgate.”

Ryan Zunner / WBFO Ford is promoting "off the grid" uses of its Ford F-150 PowerBoost truck. A hybrid powertrain that allows owners to power tailgates, camping trips, and in the event of a power outage — the ability to power your home.

The Buffalo Auto Show will feature over 35 car manufacturers from all over the world. It runs until Sunday February 2nd at the Buffalo Convention Center.



