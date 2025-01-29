© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Canada intercepts illegal crossing from Buffalo over rail bridge

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published January 29, 2025 at 2:58 PM EST
CBSA and RCMP officers arrested an individual they say jumped from a train as it crossed into Fort Erie, ON from Buffalo. The incident happened in December 2024, but details from authorities are just being released now. Two others were questioned in what Canadian authorities are calling a "human smuggling attempt."
CBSA and RCMP officers arrested an individual they say jumped from a train as it crossed into Fort Erie, ON from Buffalo. The incident happened in December 2024, but details from authorities are just being released now. Two others were questioned in what Canadian authorities are calling a "human smuggling attempt."

Canadian authorities arrested a person they say jumped from a freight train that was crossing the International Railway Bridge from Buffalo to Fort Erie, Ontario.

The incident happened in December according to information provided from the Canadian Border Services Agency and RCMP, who are calling it a human smuggling attempt. The agencies credit Project Disrupt and Deter, part of Canadian efforts in the Niagara Region to strengthen border security.

Canada recently unveiled a $1.3 billion border plan, which expands resources and cooperation for border security operations. The nation’s public safety minister said arrests like these improve security for Canada and the United States.

"Canada’s border plan is working,” said Minister David McGuinty. “The joint efforts between CBSA and RCMP to detect and prevent human smuggling and other criminal activities along the Canada-U.S. border are keeping Canadians and Americans safe."

The individual in December’s attempt was arrested and returned to the United States, while authorities also questioned two other people in Fort Erie.
