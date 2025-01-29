Buffalo Professional Soccer Eyeing Downtown Stadium Site

According to Buffalo Pro Soccer President Peter Marlette, Jr., The organization's first and preferred choice for the proposed USL site is a sprawling parking lot behind the vacant HSBC Atrium along Washington Street and almost directly across from KeyBank Center.

“That's a sports district that is connecting a few different stadiums and a few different venues that are in the same relative area but separated by a sea of parking lots right now, and turning it into a sports district,” Marlette said. “A sports and entertainment district on the metro line as well, right on the metro line. For me, I can't think of a better use of those parking lots.”

The atrium in the parking lot is owned by a developer Douglas Jemal. Marlette said the stadium, which will be built in a prefab, modular form, will be used for more than 80 days a year, anchored by the 20 home dates of the startup professional Buffalo soccer team.

Other events planned include outdoor lacrosse, rugby leagues, concerts, special events, and perhaps a professional women's soccer team. The stadium is projected to attract 250,000 people annually into downtown Buffalo and will be ready to open in March 2026. Marlette said the stadium carries a $30 million development price tag funded by both private dollars and his efforts to land $20 million in state funds.

The stadium will help anchor the downtown stadium district, beginning with Salen Field, just a few blocks from the HSBC atrium, LECOM HarborCenter, and KeyBank Center. The soccer players will be paid approximately $60,000 per season, plus some living stipends. Buffalo Soccer is expected to start USL play in March 2026.

“I don't see it as gap entertainment, but it certainly does operate in that gap for a majority of the season. I think people will come out season-long to this, but we're also not competing for time. We don't have much overlap with the Bills and Sabres. So that's always a positive,” Marlette said.