DMV renews “under the hood” exemption in effort to address school bus driver shortage

A waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) known as the “Under-the-Hood” exemption allows only Commercial Driver License (CDL) applicants planning to become school bus drivers to skip the pre-trip engine inspection portion of their road test. The exemption is aimed at helping districts in states across the country hire more bus drivers without sacrificing safety, as all other existing school bus inspection and maintenance standards continue to apply. During their road tests, applicants must still perform the remaining elements of the Commercial Driver License vehicle inspection skills test.

DMV first implemented the exemption in January 2024 in support of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to address the school bus driver shortage. Now that the waiver has been extended, DMV will continue to offer it through November 28, 2026, when the waiver is expected to expire.

The need for bus drivers remains high. In August 2022, nearly three-quarters of school district superintendents who responded to a New York State School Boards Association survey anticipated having bus driver staffing shortages that year. Districts still face a shortage, according to the New York School Bus Contactors Association.

Applicants who choose to get the exemption must pass the “Limited School Bus” road test and visit a DMV office on or before November 28, 2026, to amend their license to a CDL.