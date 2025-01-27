© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Freighter that was stuck in Lake Erie ice now nearing destination

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published January 27, 2025 at 9:46 AM EST
The joint U.S.-Canadian Coast Guard operation finally freeing Manitoulin after several days stuck in the ice outside of Buffalo.
U.S. Coast Guard
The freighter Manitoulin which spent several days stuck in Lake Erie ice outside the Buffalo River break wall is finally nearing its planned destination of Sarnia, Ontario.

U.S. Coast Guard operations to free the vessel began on Thursday, when the Bay-class icebreaker USCGC Bristol Bay arrived on scene. Eventually, the Bristol Bay had to call in for assistance from another US Coast Goard cutter in the Neah Bay. Further help was called in from the Canadian Coast Guard, which sent their own ice breaker Samuel Risley.

By Sunday evening, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials, the trio of icebreakers escorted the Manitoulin through 20 miles of Lake Erie ice before getting her to more open waters.

The Manitoulin is scheduled to be laid up for the remainder of the winter season in Sarnia.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
