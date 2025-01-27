Freighter that was stuck in Lake Erie ice now nearing destination

The freighter Manitoulin which spent several days stuck in Lake Erie ice outside the Buffalo River break wall is finally nearing its planned destination of Sarnia, Ontario.

U.S. Coast Guard operations to free the vessel began on Thursday, when the Bay-class icebreaker USCGC Bristol Bay arrived on scene. Eventually, the Bristol Bay had to call in for assistance from another US Coast Goard cutter in the Neah Bay. Further help was called in from the Canadian Coast Guard, which sent their own ice breaker Samuel Risley.

By Sunday evening, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials, the trio of icebreakers escorted the Manitoulin through 20 miles of Lake Erie ice before getting her to more open waters.

The Manitoulin is scheduled to be laid up for the remainder of the winter season in Sarnia.