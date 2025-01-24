Cold weather aside: Bills fans give team a warm AFC championship game send-off

Bills Mafia turned the steps of Buffalo City Hall into a pre-dawn almost collegiate-like pep rally to cheer their team on slightly more than 48 hours before the AFC championship game kick-off.

The rally was held in conjunction with NBC’s “Today Show,” with similar ones underway in Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Washington. Buffalo’s drew the largest and clearly the most enthusiastic crowd.

Why did so many brave bitter cold temperatures?

The answer is easy according to Clarence resident Larry Monahan

“Just look around. You gotta love it. I mean, what other team? What other teams fans would do this for this team? I mean, you got up early at 4:30 in the morning to get here, making drives from wherever it's great. It's community, it's Bills Mafia, it's just amazing,” Monahan said.

They came dressed in Bills red, white, and blue attire. Plenty of beer was consumed. Fans danced, played conga drums, and cheered.

To London resident Simon Palmer, who traveled to Buffalo for last weekend’s game and is staying through this weekend, being in Buffalo was a calling. Palmer has been a Bills fan for over 35 years, dating back to the days of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, and the four Super Bowl runs.

“I've been here many times. I love the people here, the spirit in this place. I've got a great friend who lives in Attica, so I go and stay there whenever I can,” Palmer said. “And where else would you rather be than right here, right now?!”

As large as Friday morning’s crowd was, officials said it will be larger and louder should the Bills beat the Chiefs and there is a pre-Super Bowl rally in two weeks, not to mention a post-Super Bowl (hopefully) victory rally for the Bills.