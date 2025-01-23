U.S Coast Guard operation underway to assist freighter stuck in Lake Erie ice

The United States Coast Guard has announced that it has deployed its cutter USCGC Bristol Bay (WTGB-102) to assist the motor vessel known as the Manitoulin, which is currently stuck in the ice just outside of the Buffalo River break wall.

The Manitoulin has been stuck since 11:43 am Wednesday. Originally it was reported that the ship was carrying rock salt, but it actually was carrying wheat. That cargo was already offloaded in Buffalo before the ship got stuck, according to an update from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes.

The freighter is approximately 664 feet long, and can carry 27,550 tons of cargo. It was built in 1991. The Manitoulin is flagged in Canada, but according to information from Rand Logistics, is owned by the Williamsville, NY shipping company.

Rand Logistics CEO Terrence Mee said in a statement to WBFO:

"We appreciate the Coast Guard’s quick response and assistance in helping to resolve this matter. The well-being of our team is always our top priority and importantly, all Manitoulin crew members are safe. The crew of the Manitoulin is in direct contact and working closely with the Coast Guard to ensure a quick resumption of vessel operations.”

The cutter Bristol Bay, is one of two Bay-class cutters operated by the U.S. Coast Guard. The 140-foot icebreaking tug will work in conjunction with a special barge to break the Manitoulin out of the ice.

The vessel launched from Erie, PA around 7:50 am this morning and is expected to arrive at the Manitoulin's location at 2:00 pm.

The crew of the Manitoulin is reported to be in good health, and the vessel itself has proper fuel, provisions, and operational electricity.

WBFO had a live stream view of the Manitoulin from our rooftop camera.