U.S Coast Guard operation underway to assist freighter stuck in Lake Erie ice

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Michael Loss,
Ryan Zunner
Published January 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
A photo of the Manitoulin, which became stuck in the ice just outside the Buffalo River break wall at around 11:43 am yesterday

The United States Coast Guard has announced that it has deployed its cutter USCGC Bristol Bay (WTGB-102) to assist the motor vessel known as the Manitoulin, which is currently stuck in the ice just outside of the Buffalo River break wall.

The Manitoulin has been stuck since 11:43 am Wednesday. Originally it was reported that the ship was carrying rock salt, but it actually was carrying wheat. That cargo was already offloaded in Buffalo before the ship got stuck, according to an update from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes.

The freighter is approximately 664 feet long, and can carry 27,550 tons of cargo. It was built in 1991. The Manitoulin is flagged in Canada, but according to information from Rand Logistics, is owned by the Williamsville, NY shipping company.

Rand Logistics CEO Terrence Mee said in a statement to WBFO:

"We appreciate the Coast Guard’s quick response and assistance in helping to resolve this matter. The well-being of our team is always our top priority and importantly, all Manitoulin crew members are safe. The crew of the Manitoulin is in direct contact and working closely with the Coast Guard to ensure a quick resumption of vessel operations.”

The cutter Bristol Bay, is one of two Bay-class cutters operated by the U.S. Coast Guard. The 140-foot icebreaking tug will work in conjunction with a special barge to break the Manitoulin out of the ice.

The vessel launched from Erie, PA around 7:50 am this morning and is expected to arrive at the Manitoulin's location at 2:00 pm.

The crew of the Manitoulin is reported to be in good health, and the vessel itself has proper fuel, provisions, and operational electricity.

WBFO had a live stream view of the Manitoulin from our rooftop camera.
Michael Loss
Michael joined WBFO in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for WBFO's daily news programming and its flagship NPR show, What's Next?. His responsibilities for What’s Next? include booking and scheduling guests, conducting in-depth research, and developing thoughtful interview questions and discussion topics.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
