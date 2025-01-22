Michael Gainer joins Democratic primary field for Buffalo mayor

Add Michael Gainer, Buffalo ReUse founder and East Side advocate, to the growing list of candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination and backing in this year’s Buffalo mayoral race. Gainer officially announced his candidacy on Wednesday.

When her first arrived in Buffalo in 2005, Gainer was an unemployed carpenter and handyman. Now, 20 years later, he is one of a handful of candidates seeking a Democratic Party nod in June's mayoral primary.

So what is fueling his underdog campaign and what is a very crowded political field? In a few words, Gainer wants to be the people's mayor, and not one beholden to political parties or using the mayor's office as a stepping stone.

"I want this campaign to be about people and neighborhoods and ideas and solutions," he told the crowd at his announcement event.

Connecting the dots within Buffalo's neighborhoods is a key talking point. So is stopping the planned $1 billion Kensington Expressway project and pushing for the Humboldt Parkway revitalization. Gainer doesn't shy away from key issues facing Buffalo, including its looming budget deficit.

"So would you rather have more pocket parks? Or would you rather have more playgrounds? Would you rather have more trees, or more composting programs? And they all seem like pie in the sky ideas right?" Gainer questioned his audience. "Plant more trees on the East Side, institute a commercial municipal composting program, transform vacant lots into new community assets. But these are the ideas that have captivated this community for years."

Gainer has already connected with his base, mostly from the East Side, where he is a member and supporter of such groups as the Greater Jefferson Avenue Business Association.

East Side advocate and fellow mayoral candidate Terrence Robinson said he believes in Gainer.

"He [Gainer] speaks truth, he speaks directly," Robinson said as he introduced Gainer. "He's not always the most politic. He's not always the most diplomatic, but what you're going to get is the real deal."

Gainer said his goal is to have as many as 4,000 people sign his petition by the end of March, and be on the June mayoral primary ballot.