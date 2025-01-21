Two missing girls found at Langfield Drive apartment

Ariyah Brown, 12, and Nova Rayne Lilley, 7, were found at a Langfield Drive apartment today after going missing last night. The two girls are currently being treated for injuries.

Before being found Tuesday morning, they were last seen Monday night between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. traveling on foot eastbound from Main Street and Utica Street.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, police said that the girls were living at Child & Family Services on Delaware Avenue. A 911 call from the facility came in around 7:15 p.m. It was also mentioned one of the girls has “exhibited runaway behavior” but they do not believe it was planned.

Two people are being brought in to speak to detectives about the incident.

