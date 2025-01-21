© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Two missing girls found at Langfield Drive apartment

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Police Department
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Police Department

Ariyah Brown, 12, and Nova Rayne Lilley, 7, were found at a Langfield Drive apartment today after going missing last night. The two girls are currently being treated for injuries.

Before being found Tuesday morning, they were last seen Monday night between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. traveling on foot eastbound from Main Street and Utica Street.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, police said that the girls were living at Child & Family Services on Delaware Avenue. A 911 call from the facility came in around 7:15 p.m. It was also mentioned one of the girls has “exhibited runaway behavior” but they do not believe it was planned.

Two people are being brought in to speak to detectives about the incident.
Local
Jamal Harris
See stories by Jamal Harris