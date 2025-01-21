Town of Tonawanda rolls back road salting due to shortage

Snow plows and salt are two ways municipalities deal with winter weather, but an apparent shortage in road salt is leading at least one local town to ration their supply.

The Town of Tonawanda said it’s cutting back to only salting main roads, intersections, and stop sign locations in light of a distributor having a supply problem. On social media, the town said its most recent order was supposed to be delivered last week, but it never arrived.

Tonawanda’s highway department has also been inundated with requests for road salt from other municipalities, which they’ve had to deny.