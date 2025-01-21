© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Town of Tonawanda rolls back road salting due to shortage

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST
The Town of Tonawanda said its dealing with a shortage of road salt in the middle of winter. And many other municipalities are in the same boat.
WBFO
/
File photo
The Town of Tonawanda said its dealing with a shortage of road salt in the middle of winter. And many other municipalities are in the same boat.

Snow plows and salt are two ways municipalities deal with winter weather, but an apparent shortage in road salt is leading at least one local town to ration their supply.

The Town of Tonawanda said it’s cutting back to only salting main roads, intersections, and stop sign locations in light of a distributor having a supply problem. On social media, the town said its most recent order was supposed to be delivered last week, but it never arrived.

The road salt shortage is leading the Town of Tonawanda to announce they're only salting main roads, intersections, and stop sign locations until they can more supply.
Town of Tonawanda
The road salt shortage is leading the Town of Tonawanda to announce they're only salting main roads, intersections, and stop sign locations until they can more supply.

Tonawanda’s highway department has also been inundated with requests for road salt from other municipalities, which they’ve had to deny.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan Zunner first joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to Junior Reporter by 2021. He re-joined the team in 2024 as a Multimedia Reporter to lead the Indigenous Affairs Beat, and to serve as host of 'All Things Considered.' Zunner is an enrolled Oneida member of the Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
