Freezing cold, lake effect snow continues to put WNY on hold through Wednesday

A lake effect snow warning remains in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming and southern Erie counties.

The same snow warning is in effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow for Genesee County and northern Erie County. The snow band has migrated north from the Southtowns to include Buffalo.

On Tuesday, acting Mayor Chris Scanlon called a State of Emergency for the city, while the Town of Tonawanda scaled back salting roads to only essential spots due to a rock-salt shortage.

The Buffalo Skyway was closed Tuesday because of severe weather conditions, while the state Thruway Authority warned drivers to avoid Interstate-90 unless necessary.

Wind chill numbers have communities across Western New York feeling like negative temps, almost down to minus 20 in spots.

We've got the latest on travel bans/advisories, closings, details of the cold weather advisory and lake effect snow warning, as well as information on Code Blue overnight and daytime warming shelters below.

Travel for the Tuesday evening commute and beyond can be a tricky one, as lake effect bands continue to dump snow in areas of Erie County said Weatherology meteorologist Ray Miller.

TRAVEL BANS AND ADVISORIES

Erie County lifted its travel ban as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

CLOSINGS

The Town of Amherst canceled its 4:00 PM work session and 7:00 PM regular meeting for Tuesday night.

Dancing with the Stars Live at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, scheduled for Tuesday, January 21 at 7:30PM, has been postponed.

Erie County's CFR, EMT, & AEMT classes are canceled for the evening of Tuesday, January 21.

The Kenmore-Tonawanda Municipal Building, including village court, are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break but will reopen Wednesday.

Ken-Ton schools have published a revised Regents schedule for anyone impacted by the closures.

Buffalo Public Schools will be closed with no remote instruction on Wednesday. All students and staff should stay home. Regents exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be rescheduled to Thursday and Friday. Any families with questions can call 716-816-3510.

sasi has closed the following locations for Wednesday:

Angola Day Hab

Cheektowaga Day Hab

East Aurora Day Hab

Elma Day Hab

Derby Day Hab

Sardinia Day Hab

Yorkshire Day Hab

High Hurdles Therapeutic Riding Program

Moving Miracles Dance Studio

The Original Kazoo Company

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY

A cold weather advisory means that it can be harmful to be outside for extended periods of time. You should cover any exposed skin and limit your time outdoors. When the windchill is 15 degrees below zero or more, frostbite can set in just 30 minutes or less.

The following areas are under a cold weather advisory from 4 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Wyoming County

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus County

Allegany County

Southern Erie County (including Orchard Park)

The following areas are under a cold weather advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Niagara County

Orleans County

Northern Erie County (including Buffalo)

Genesee County

If you live in one of these areas, the National Weather Service says you can expect wind chills as cold as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

"Keeping your nose, your ears, your cheeks, your fingers, toes covered in warm, dry clothing and in layers, it's the best way to stay warm - wearing those loose layers of clothing, coats, hat, mittens and water resistant boots," Meg Rossman of the American Red Cross told WBFO Monday.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

A lake effect snow warning means that heavy snow is expected in forecasted areas. The heavy snow will likely fall in narrow bands. This can make travel treacherous because of low visibility and snow cover on roads.

According to the National Weather Service, the following areas are under lake effect snow warnings:

Genesee and Northern Erie counties: Under a warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Buffalo and eastern suburb residents could see additional snow accumulations of four to eight inches, and South Buffalo and Southtowns residents could see six inches to a foot. Only two to four inches expected in southwestern Genesee County.

Chautauqua, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties: Under a warning until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Additional snow accumulations of six inches to one foot expected in the most persistent areas.

CODE BLUE ISSUED FOR ERIE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF BUFFALO

Code Blue update as of 2:43 p.m.:

"Daytime Warming OPEN today 1/21/25



586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, OPEN now and will stay open tomorrow 1/22/25

Dulski Center, 129 Lewis St. Buffalo, 14206, OPEN today 1/21/25 at 4pm and will stay open 24/7 throughout this storm"

Anyone looking for transportation to a Code Blue shelter can visit the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to get bus tickets. You cannot wait at the NFTA Metro Center outside of those hours.

