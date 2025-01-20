Trump presidency could revive local economy, GOP insider predicts

Nick Sinatra is more than just a developer. Before pivoting into the development world more than a decade ago, Sinatra worked in the White House as a strategist under President George W. Bush. In other words, Sinatra has a unique perspective on how things work in the White House and how policies make their way to Main Street.

Sinatra thinks the Trump administration could help spark some development efforts in the Buffalo Niagara region/

Example A:

Restoring the federal Opportunity Zone program that encourages - and offers tax breaks and incentives - in Census-designated economically challenged districts.

“You have a real estate developer, owner, investor, entrepreneur as president. That certainly is going to help our business,” Sinatra said. “He learned so much over the arc of his first term and then the four years when he wasn’t in an office, I think the way he's approaching his administration this time is much different, and I think it's going to be much more successful than it was in the past. So, as an American, first and foremost, I'm excited about that.”

Sinatra says he believes Trump, through a number of policies, will try and revive the “American swagger” by focusing on bringing more manufacturing back to the U.S., as well as additional oil and gas exploration and other pro-America initiatives.

“I think there's a lot to be excited about, and you know, it's a new beginning. There's certainly a lot of optimism and hope when a new president comes in, especially one that has an ambitious agenda like this president does, and we'll see how, how much he gets done, and where it all goes. But there's a lot to be excited about and optimistic about,” Sinatra said.

The first 100 days of Trum’s administration should be telling, according to Sinatra.