WNY under State of Emergency as dangerous cold, lake effect snow forecasted through Wednesday

UPDATE AS OF 7:13 p.m. MONDAY: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and Oneida counties are now under a State of Emergency, issued by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Extremely cold temperatures and lake effect snow could impact your commute or ability to be outside for extended periods for the first half of this week.

Weatherology Radio Meteorologist Michael Karow says areas south of Buffalo could see close to two feet of snow through Tuesday.

“Those usual suspect areas, especially Orchard Park and points down to near Angola, still looking at additional snow accumulations from now through Tuesday, in that one- to two-foot range," said Karow. For Downtown Buffalo and up to near Fort Erie, I think we'll end up closer into that four- to six-inch range for the duration of the event."

He says the snow band could push even into Warsaw and Batavia, though it would also be in the six-inch range.

However, the concerns won’t end once the snow stops falling. Karow says that the wind chill could drop into the teens or negative temps, leading to increased potential for ice on the roads.

Hamburg resident Paul Brinkel says most of what concerns him so far is dealing with the ice.

“It doesn't really matter what car you have, what tires you have, four-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, ice is a different monster. And snow, snow, you know, you might get stuck, or something like that," Brinkel said. "But ice, you can just completely lose control, you can spin out … Ice is more of a, turn the radio off, and you're white knuckling the steering wheel a little bit, but just hoping not to hit a patch of something bad.”

While the snow in Hamburg wasn’t bad through mid-day Monday, Brinkel is preparing for the one-plus foot of snow projected for Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Genesee and Northern Erie counties are under a lake effect snow warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday, and Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties are under the same warning until 10 a.m. Wednesday. A lake effect snow warning means people living and traveling in these areas should take caution while driving, as narrow snow bands and wind can lead to low visibility and covered roads.

We've got the latest on travel bans/advisories, closings, details of the cold weather advisory and lake effect snow warning, as well as information on Code Blue overnight and daytime warming shelters below.

TRAVEL BANS AND ADVISORIES

The Town of Evans is under a travel ban as of Monday night. Motorists are advised to avoid all travel in Evans.

The City of Dunkirk is under a travel advisory as of 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The Town and Village of Orchard Park are under a travel advisory as of 7:14 p.m. Monday.

CLOSINGS

Buffalo Public Schools will be closed with no remote instruction on Tuesday. All students and staff are directed to stay home. An NYS emergency order means high school regents exams will be rescheduled. The district says it is possible Wednesday will be remote instruction, with staff reporting on-site and high school students expected to attend Regents exams. Any families with questions can call 716-816-3510.

Jamestown Community College is remote-only for Dunkirk campus students on Tuesday. Only essential personal should report to campus.

Jamestown Public Schools have a two-hour delay Tuesday. ELA Regents exam students must arrive by 10 a.m., Elementary students should arrive by 10:20 a.m., and middle school students by 10:30 a.m.

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY

A cold weather advisory means that it can be harmful to be outside for extended periods of time. You should cover any exposed skin and limit your time outdoors. When the windchill is 15 degrees below zero or more, frostbite can set in just 30 minutes or less.

The following areas are under a cold weather advisory from 4 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Wednesday:

Wyoming County

Chautauqua County

Cattaraugus County

Allegany County

Southern Erie County (including Orchard Park)

The following areas are under a cold weather advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday:



Niagara County

Orleans County

Northern Erie County (including Buffalo)

Genesee County

If you live in one of these areas, the National Weather Service says you can expect wind chills as cold as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.

"Keeping your nose, your ears, your cheeks, your fingers, toes covered in warm, dry clothing and in layers, it's the best way to stay warm - wearing those loose layers of clothing, coats, hat, mittens and water resistant boots," Meg Rossman of the American Red Cross told WBFO Monday.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

A lake effect snow warning means that heavy snow is expected in forecasted areas. The heavy snow will likely fall in narrow bands. This can make travel treacherous because of low visibility and snow cover on roads.

According to the National Weather Service, the following areas are under lake effect snow warnings:

Genesee and Northern Erie counties: Under a warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are expected in the most persistent areas, including South Buffalo, Buffalo Southtowns and southern Genesee County.

Chautauqua County: Under a warning until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Will mainly impact the northern half of the county. Snow accumulations could range from 10 to 20 inches in this area. Winds gusts of up to 35 miles per hour are also expected near the lakeshore.

Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties: Under a warning until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations of one to two feet expected. Greatest amount of snow expected from the far northwestern end of Cattaraugus County across to the southtowns in Erie County, including Hamburg, Orchard Park, and East Aurora, and into northwestern Wyoming County.

The lake effect snow warning for Niagara, Orleans, and Monroe Counties was canceled at 1:07 p.m. Monday.

CODE BLUE ISSUED FOR ERIE COUNTY AND THE CITY OF BUFFALO

Overnight shelters for January 20, 2025, from 8p.m. to 8 a.m. include:

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - Accessible location, (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

Dulski Center, 129 Lewis St. Buffalo, 14206

586 Genesee will also be a daytime warming center on January 21, 2025.

Anyone looking for transportation to a Code Blue shelter can visit the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to get bus tickets. You cannot wait at the NFTA Metro Center outside of those hours.

