American Red Cross: How to prepare for extreme cold, intense snow

2025 is off to a cold start: the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says a La Niña weather pattern is here, likely through April. This can impact the snow and temperatures we see in WNY, which means now is the time to prepare, if you haven't already. Especially with sub-zero wind chills and heavy snow expected the third week of January.

The American Red Cross of Western New York has advice on how residents can prepare and stay safe in cold weather. Meg Rossman of the American Red Cross says creating a plan is the first step.

"Make a plan, first and foremost, to stay warm. If you can, when possible stay indoors to prevent frostbite and hypothermia," Rossman said. According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can set in in as little as 30 minutes or less if the windchill is 15 degrees below zero or lower.

Rossman says to check on loved ones and neighbors, especially older adults and those with young children. If for any reason you do have to venture outside, Rossman stresses the importance of dressing appropriately and in layers.

"Keeping your nose, your ears, your cheeks, your fingers, toes, covered in warm, dry clothing and in layers, it's the best way to stay warm," Rossman said, adding, "wearing those loose layers of clothing, coats, hat, mittens and water resistant boots."

Residents should abide by any active travel advisories or driving bans, but Rossman reminds folks to have an emergency preparedness kit in their vehicle all winter long in the event you and your vehicle become stranded in winter weather. She says that kit should include sand, which helps to stop car wheels spinning if stuck in snow; a red cloth, to help alert authorities; and a flashlight.

"If you are stuck in your car you might be in there for longer than you anticipated, it's so critical to include items like a sleeping bag, hand warmers, food and water - having water on hand is critical to keep you hydrated - a flashlight, extra clothes, and, of course, a first aid kit until authorities can get to you to help you out," Rossman said.

You can find the winter preparedness checklist at redcross.org

