© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

American Red Cross: How to prepare for extreme cold, intense snow

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published January 20, 2025 at 5:27 PM EST
Close-up of winter hiking or emergency essentials arranged on snow, featuring an orange backpack, a red first aid kit with a white cross symbol, black and white gloves, a thermos, and additional winter clothing. The gear emphasizes safety and warmth for outdoor activities in cold weather.
Aleksey Matrenin/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
A stock photo of a winter emergency pack, including an orange backpack, a red first aid kit, gloves, insulated water bottles, and warm clothing, laid out on snow.

2025 is off to a cold start: the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says a La Niña weather pattern is here, likely through April. This can impact the snow and temperatures we see in WNY, which means now is the time to prepare, if you haven't already. Especially with sub-zero wind chills and heavy snow expected the third week of January.

The American Red Cross of Western New York has advice on how residents can prepare and stay safe in cold weather. Meg Rossman of the American Red Cross says creating a plan is the first step.

"Make a plan, first and foremost, to stay warm. If you can, when possible stay indoors to prevent frostbite and hypothermia," Rossman said. According to the National Weather Service, frostbite can set in in as little as 30 minutes or less if the windchill is 15 degrees below zero or lower.

Rossman says to check on loved ones and neighbors, especially older adults and those with young children. If for any reason you do have to venture outside, Rossman stresses the importance of dressing appropriately and in layers.

"Keeping your nose, your ears, your cheeks, your fingers, toes, covered in warm, dry clothing and in layers, it's the best way to stay warm," Rossman said, adding, "wearing those loose layers of clothing, coats, hat, mittens and water resistant boots."

Residents should abide by any active travel advisories or driving bans, but Rossman reminds folks to have an emergency preparedness kit in their vehicle all winter long in the event you and your vehicle become stranded in winter weather. She says that kit should include sand, which helps to stop car wheels spinning if stuck in snow; a red cloth, to help alert authorities; and a flashlight.

"If you are stuck in your car you might be in there for longer than you anticipated, it's so critical to include items like a sleeping bag, hand warmers, food and water - having water on hand is critical to keep you hydrated - a flashlight, extra clothes, and, of course, a first aid kit until authorities can get to you to help you out," Rossman said.

You can find the winter preparedness checklist at redcross.org
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick