New $10 million hospitality project coming to Mansfield

Imagine 30 very upscale short-term rental units being developed just down Route 242 in Mansfield from HoliMont ski resort.

That’s what Hidden Gems Family Resorts LLC envisions with its proposed $10.5 million “Landscape Motel” project. Landscape Motel sits almost across from the trendy WestMont housing development and a less than a five-minute drive from the heart of Ellicottville.

The project is designed to offer Ellicottville visitors an upscale overnight experience while also filling a need for more hospitality options.

The units are designed for short-term rentals for people looking to ski, mountain bike, golf, or, even corporate retreats.

Corey Wiktor, the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency Executive Director, calls the project enticing and attractive. The IDA’s directors, next month, may consider a series of tax breaks for the project.

“I think people are willing to pay to experience a level of hospitality that may not be directly there,” Witkor said. “So, I think this will be an absolute win-win, and it'll further drive levels of expenditure and usability in the village and the other amenities that Ellicottville represents.”

Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, and each unit will have 1,000 square feet - enough for two bedrooms. All will have indoor and outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

“So, this allows the user to experience a thread of hospitality that isn't loud. It's not in the setting of a traditional hotel condominium with having the aspects and views of HoliMont in the village of Ellicottville and the surrounding community,” Witkor said.

Construction is expected to start by early spring and the first units should be rental-ready by later this year.