© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New $10 million hospitality project coming to Mansfield

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:28 PM EST
Village of Ellicottville

Imagine 30 very upscale short-term rental units being developed just down Route 242 in Mansfield from HoliMont ski resort.

That’s what Hidden Gems Family Resorts LLC envisions with its proposed $10.5 million “Landscape Motel” project. Landscape Motel sits almost across from the trendy WestMont housing development and a less than a five-minute drive from the heart of Ellicottville.

The project is designed to offer Ellicottville visitors an upscale overnight experience while also filling a need for more hospitality options.

The units are designed for short-term rentals for people looking to ski, mountain bike, golf, or, even corporate retreats.

Corey Wiktor, the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency Executive Director, calls the project enticing and attractive. The IDA’s directors, next month, may consider a series of tax breaks for the project.

“I think people are willing to pay to experience a level of hospitality that may not be directly there,” Witkor said. “So, I think this will be an absolute win-win, and it'll further drive levels of expenditure and usability in the village and the other amenities that Ellicottville represents.”

Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, and each unit will have 1,000 square feet - enough for two bedrooms. All will have indoor and outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

“So, this allows the user to experience a thread of hospitality that isn't loud. It's not in the setting of a traditional hotel condominium with having the aspects and views of HoliMont in the village of Ellicottville and the surrounding community,” Witkor said.

Construction is expected to start by early spring and the first units should be rental-ready by later this year.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Jim Fink
See stories by Jim Fink