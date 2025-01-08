How a Buffalo gym aims to combat Quitter's Day

Every late December, people across the globe examine their lifestyles and decide on New Year’s resolutions.

These goals have become an integral piece of the New Year’s Holiday. However, there is another holiday associated with these benchmarks, Quitters Day.

Quitter’s Day is the second Friday in January. Research supports that during this timeframe, most people can become overwhelmed with their ambitions and realize their plans to attain them are ineffective, causing most resolutions to dissolve.

This year’s Quitter’s Day falls on Friday, January 10th.

The most popular New Year's resolutions revolve around fitness and wellness goals, which is nothing unfamiliar to Elaina Richards, a Membership Sales Advisor at Catalyst Fitness, a Buffalo-based gym franchise.

Richards, who has been with the gym since 2021, has seen firsthand what the influx of inspired new gym patrons looks like.

“We're definitely seeing a lot of new faces as well as some older faces coming back this January,” Richards said. “Within the last two weeks alone, we've seen about 200 to 300 new members.”

Catalyst Fitness currently has 6 locations, ranging from Amherst to West Seneca, with a 7th location opening soon in Tonawanda.

What’s present across all Catalyst locations is a commitment to retaining new members. To combat Quitter’s Day this year, Richards says a major focus of operations this month has been how they can be a resource to resolutioners.

“For our members who may not know exactly what they want to do yet, every person that signs up with us does get a free personal training session so they can look at more realistic goals, how many days they should be coming in, as well as working with someone directly to help keep them accountable,” Richards said.

As Quitter’s Day rolls around this year and habits across the globe dissolve remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it did fall in one. By setting measurable and attainable goals, Quitter’s Day can become just another day in your 2025 journey.