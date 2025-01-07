Mulligan's Brick Bar to be Demolished Wednesday Morning

The fight to save any salvageable parts of Mulligan's Brick Bar has now come to an end. Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the demolition of the bar will continue as scheduled for Wednesday Morning. Further saying that “it was determined that due to the building’s condition, stabilizing and salvaging the façade is no longer feasible.”

On Sunday morning a devastating fire appeared to leave much of the building unsalvageable outside of the facade of the building. This triggered Jonathan White Communications Chair for the Allentown Association to call for an emergency stabilization to the facade of the building.

“So, what we are asking, and we have conveyed this to the city. We've had several conversations. We're working very closely with Preservation Buffalo Niagara, and what we have conveyed is that we would like the city, at this point to step in and to do an emergency stabilization of the facade of the building so that that portion of the building can be saved.”

Filmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski furthermore stressing the importance of saving the facade of the building from a historical perspective.

“We know that these buildings can never be replicated ever again, and that the sheer craftsmanship that these buildings in the 1800s were built, you know, in a commercial corridor when our city was being built, really mean a lot to us, in our in our fabric. The environment and the urban design of Allen Street, if any more structures come down, can be greatly impacted that we just can't recoup.”

Due to the building being privately owned, prior owner approval is needed in order to get an emergency stabilization. The owner expressed no desire in stabilizing the structure.