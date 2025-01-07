Dinosaur BBQ to close its Buffalo location

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, one of the most popular restaurants in Buffalo’s Theatre District, will be closing its doors on its Franklin Street operations on Feb. 28.

But, the Dinosaur is not leaving the region.

Rather, they will be relocating to a former Perkins restaurant site at 4245 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg. The new location is set to open by late summer or early fall.

Dinosaur BBQ, best known for its ribs and pulled pork sandwiches, has been operating at 301 Franklin St. for the past 11 years. The Syracuse-based chain was heavily courted by local officials.

"This decision was not easy, but as our lease terms conclude we have decided to explore new opportunities and paths for the future,” the company said in its email to WBFO’s Jim Fink. "After 11 years of slinging BBQ, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Dinosaur BBQ Buffalo as our lease comes to an end 2/28/25. “

In the meantime, the building at 301 Franklin Street - that once housed films for area movie theaters - is being marketed by its owner Buffalo Development Corp.