404 reasons why Dec. 31 was a busy day for real estate deals

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST
Club Marcella on Michigan Street in downtown Buffalo, a black-and-white building with a neon sign above the building that reads "Club Marcella."
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
The former Club Marcella is one of many properties sold on Dec. 31st

404 deals closed on Dec. 31 as both commercial and residential transactions raced to meet their year-end deadline such as the former Club Marcella building. The 404 deals represented just north of $90 million in true dollar values. Not a record but a steady amount and a snapshot that 2024 was a solid year when it came to real estate deals.

Stephen Hunt, a broker with Hunt Commercial Real Estate, explains.

“To me, it’s about tax rates and the possible changes of the calendar year,” Hunt said.

Among the high-profile deals that closed on Dec. 31:

• Seneca Gaming Corp. paid $1.3 million for the former Club Marcella building at 106 Michigan Ave. - and the building is just across from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming will use the nearly 10,000-square-foot building as a dealer and employee training center.

ª The Town of Amherst paid $5.725 million for 33 acres of Maple Road land that was once home to a gun club. Amherst will use much of the land for softball diamonds and other sports fields.

• Investors paid $5.6 million for an industrial property along River Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

• A multi-tenant office complex on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga sold for nearly $500,000.

Hunt said expect to see more deals closing in the coming weeks and months.

“Very narrowly I still have an apprehension about retail and office viability, you have to have a special project or unique location to have much enthusiasm,” Hunt said.

By all accounts, look for a lot of commercial and residential deals to take place if consumer confidence spikes up.
Jim Fink
