Home Sweet Home: New townhomes coming to Amherst

For decades the Gleason Nursery was a retailing destination along Sheridan Drive as shoppers flocked there for everything from rose bushes to cucumber plants.

But Gleason’s closed several years ago and now there is a new development plan for the five-acre Sheridan Drive property located near such landmarks as the Park Country Club and Amherst State Park.

Developer Rob Savarino has proposed to build a 22-unit townhome complex on the land. The project could help fill a still strong demand for new housing in Amherst.

AJ Baynes, Amherst Chamber of Commerce CEO, explains:

“I think what you have right now is that housing as a whole, the demand continues to be there,” Baynes said. “You have developers who are putting out very interesting products and they’re looking at the marketplace and they’re seeing what makes sense for the marketplace.”

Savarino has received all the necessary Amherst approvals and late last week paid $725,000 for the land.

Plans call for 11 buildings - each housing two townhome units - to be developed. Sale prices have yet to be determined but they are expected to be in the upper range.

Tentative townhome buyers include empty nesters.

“You’ve got a whole host of people looking in that market, you have people who might be looking to potentially downsize from a traditional home, you have some younger people who might think that a traditional home for one reason or another doesn’t suit their needs, and I think that market continues to grow in the town of Amherst,” Baynes said.

Amherst, this year alone, has seen 12 homes sell for more than $1 million - proving it remains a strong destination for those looking for upscale housing.