State funds critical for the Statler’s redevelopment

A pair of New York State economic development grants totaling $12.5 million will help Douglas Jemal move on to his next phase of restoring the Statler building that overlooks downtown Buffalo’s Niagara Square and dominates the city’s skyline.

Jemal, the Washington-based developer who bought the Statler four years ago, says the state funds will help pencil out his long-term, $140 million renovation blueprint for the 18-story landmark building.

Plans include adding 500 apartments, 200 hotel rooms, commercial and retail space, and on-site parking. Some of the phases, including reviving the building's ballroom and special event catering rooms, have already been completed.

Others are in varying states of renovation.

Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon said Jemal seeking the state funds is a big step forward for the Statler project.

“It’s an iconic building here in the City of Buffalo, it’s part of our skyline and everyone knows the fantastic history of it,” Scanlon said. “It’s huge that it’s going to be becoming back online the way it is, 200 hotel rooms, hundreds of apartments, people living downtown or visiting the city can stay there and help build our downtown core.”

Work on the Statler is expected to ramp up in early 2025. City leaders say having the additional hotel rooms is critical for Visit Buffalo Niagara and its efforts to land more conventions and meetings.

The apartments will bring more people into downtown Buffalo on a 24/7, 365-day-a-year cycle.

“Not just recent question marks, obviously there's been questions surrounding that building for several decades but now there some certainty around it and we can move forward,” Scanlon said. “I want to thank Douglas Jemal and his team for their commitment not just to the Statler building but to downtown Buffalo, all the fantastic work they’re doing is going to be a huge benefit for downtown Buffalo.”

Jemal hopes to have the Statler renovations completed within the next few years.