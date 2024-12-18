Local hospitals, resident physicians reach contract deal

After months of negotiations, the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) and University Medical Resident Services, P.C. (UMRS) have reached a new contract agreement for fellows and resident physicians within the Buffalo hospital system.

According to a joint press release, the union contract is a first for medical trainees from the University at Buffalo. The contract was passed 96% of votes in favor of the deal Dec. 13 by UB medical residents and fellows, who are represented by UAPD.

The deal is effective immediately and extends through June 2027. It includes provisions for contract education and workplace support through resident and fellow Peer Representatives, funding for professional development and health insurance costs, salaries on par with peer New York State medical schools, and pay increases between 17.3% and 34.4% depending on program year.