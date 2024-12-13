State Senator Sean Ryan explains why "Buffalo deserves better"

Last month, State Senator Sean Ryan announced his candidacy for the upcoming 2025 Buffalo Mayoral Election.

Ryan, who represents the 61st NYS Senate District and has held a seat in the Senate since 2021, claims that the primary message of his campaign is how “Buffalo deserves better”.

He recently sat down with WBFO to discuss how he plans to tackle key issues integral to the future of the City and expressed his admiration for the people of Buffalo.

“People in the City of Buffalo love the City of Buffalo,” Ryan said. “People just want things to be fixed, they want things to work, and they also want to see us actually exploit some of our great natural resources that we have, and the investments people made here 100 years ago to really allow Buffalo to flourish”

Ryan isn't shy in expressing his disdain for how recent administrations at Buffalo City Hall have handled issues.

“You know that ostrich mentality where if you stick your head in the sand, you can pretend problems aren’t going on around you? There are all these problems going on in the City of Buffalo and City Hall is being an ostrich, they stick their head in the sand and think the problems will go away,” Ryan said.

When asked about how he would fix the housing crisis, Ryan laid out how his background in the housing industry as an attorney would be an impactful influence.

“I’m an attorney by trade, I worked for Neighborhood Legal Services where I represented tenants who were being evicted, people who were living in bad housing conditions, people who were victims of housing discrimination, so I lived in the housing world most of my adult life through some of the policies I’ve been doing,” Ryan said.

For the full conversation with Senator Sean Ryan, tune in to WBFO’s What’s Next? at 10:00 am this upcoming Monday.