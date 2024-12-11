State Homeland Security prepping for third snow storm of season

With another major snow event expected to start Wednesday night, New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is increasing preparations accordingly.

Between two and three feet of snow are projected in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and into southern Erie County, with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Wind levels are expected to be worse than in past snow events of recent weeks, said Executive Deputy Director Pete Cichetti of the NYS Homeland Security Office of Emergency Management.

“That really means two major impacts. The first is blowing and drifting snow on roadways, which will really, really reduce visibility and could create whiteout conditions for people on the road," he said. "We urge people, if you don't have to drive, please don't drive. If you do have to drive, please pay really close attention to your local forecast.”

Anyone who has to drive should give snow plows extra room and should never try to pass a plow, Cichetti said.

Residents should also take extra precautions to make sure they have emergency supplies at home, he said.

“We encourage people to have a cache of both water and nonperishable food that they can utilize in the event that they have a power outage or pipes freeze or something similar," Cichetti said.

There have been discussions with New York State Thruway Authority, but no current plans to close Interstate-90, Cichetti said.

